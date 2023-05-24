2 in custody after man killed at Pontiac home

Oakland County deputies arrested two people after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Pontiac.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Central by the victim's girlfriend around 7:40 p.m. She told dispatchers that her 33-year-old boyfriend had been shot and was on the ground in the living room. Multiple witnesses were in the home at the time.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

The two people who were arrested are being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

Deputies are still looking for a third suspect, but they did not provide a description of that person.