2 in custody after Roseville bank robbery, police chase

Two suspects fled police after a Roseville bank robbery Thursday, police said.

A witness said he was at Christian Financial at Utica and Gratiot when he heard someone mumbling about handing over money. The teller screamed, and the witness saw a suspect run out of the bank and get inside a getaway car.

Police chased the suspects to the area of I-94 and Cadieux Road in Detroit, where one of the suspects was arrested on Harvard Road. The other suspect was arrested on Grayton Street.

According to police, the stolen money was found.