2 injured after shooting during vigil in Ann Arbor

Two people were injured following a shooting in Ann Arbor on Friday.

The shooting happened around 8:30 pm in the 800 block of S. Maple.

Police say the shooting happened while a large crowd was gathered for a vigil in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 24-year-old Ann Arbor man with a single gunshot wound to his left foot. A 25-year-old Ypsilanti man transported himself to the University of Michigan hospital with gunshot wounds to his left wrist and bicep.

Both men were treated at U of M Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 25-year-old man was armed with a gun when he approached the vigil and began firing. The 24-year-old man then returned fire, and both men were wounded.

A stray bullet from the exchange of gunfire entered a home on the 2500 block of Bens Drive and traveled into the kitchen where a family was having dinner. No one was injured inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

