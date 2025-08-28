2 inmates, including self-described hit man, charged with crimes behind bars

The Brief Inmates Vincent Smothers and Shannon Anderson were charged with obstruction of justice. The two allegedly conspired to give false testimony in court for a shooting case. Smothers is a self-described hit man convicted for multiple murders.



Two inmates - one of whom an infamous hit man - was charged with obstructing justice by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday.

The backstory:

Felony charges were announced against inmates Vincent Smothers, 44, and Shannon Anderson, 46, for conspiring to present false testimony in court, investigators say.

Smothers and Anderson are each charged in Macomb County with one count of obstruction of justice, a five-year felony.

Smothers has also been charged in Muskegon County with one count of possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility, a five-year felony. Both have been charged as fourth-offense habitual offenders.

Anderson allegedly recruited Smothers to provide false testimony regarding a 2007 shooting in which Anderson was convicted. Smothers then reportedly agreed to sign a false affidavit in May 2019, attesting to details of the shooting.

In February 2020, Anderson’s attorney filed a motion seeking a new trial based on Smothers’ false affidavit. The motion was ultimately denied by the 16th Circuit Court.

Smothers has confessed to 12 murders from prison and is a self-described "hit man." He is currently serving a 52-year sentence for killing eight people.

Vincent Smothers, left, Shannon Anderson. Credit: MDOC

He also took responsibility for four killings that were pinned on 14-year-old Devontae Sanford in 2007.

"Fabricating testimony or evidence in order to defraud the courts drives a stake into the heart of our criminal justice system," Nessel said. "Exposing such conduct and ensuring that false evidence is not submitted to or accepted by our courts is vital to the safety and wellbeing of Michigan residents."

In May 2025, it is alleged a contraband cell phone was discovered in Smothers’ possession, which led to further search of his prison cell, wherein written communications were discovered that support today’s charges.

This matter remains an active and ongoing investigation. Smothers and Anderson will be arraigned in the respective district courts where charges have been filed. Arraignment dates have not yet been set.