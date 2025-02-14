2 kids are Michigan's first pediatric flu deaths with several others being investigated

The Brief The Michigan health department confirmed two kids who died from the flu are the first influenza-associated pediatric deaths of the season The kids lived in Wayne and Genesee counties and contracted seasonal influenza They may not be the only flu deaths and the health department is investigating several other potential cases



The health department is confirming that two kids from Wayne and Genesee counties died after contracting influenza, making them the first pediatric deaths associated with the flu this season.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working to confirm other flu deaths that may have happened during the 2024-25 influenza season.

What we know:

Two kids who were residents of Wayne County and Genesee County were the first cases of influenza-associated pediatric deaths out of Michigan.

Nationally, there have been at least 57 kids who have died from the flu during the 2024-2025 influenza season.

MDHHS believes there may be other deaths due to the flu in kids and are currently investigating each case.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the kids lived or how old they were.

With several other cases under investigation, officials are still working to understand how severe this season of flu is.

The backstory:

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to the hospital for the flu are at a 15-year high in Michigan.

There have been nearly 10,000 flu-related hospitalizations in Michigan since the beginning of December.

Over the past two weeks, there has been more than 2,500 visits to the hospital for the flu.

At the same time, the number of kids who have gotten their flu vaccine stands at 15.1%, which is the lowest coverage rate in recent years.

Corewell Health are also reporting a surge in flu-like cases at their hospitals.

What they're saying:

The state's chief medical executive chimed in to say that flu rates were "very high" across the U.S.

"It can still prevent the severe complications of influenza, including hospitalization and death," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "If you get sick this flu season, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 and influenza since we have antiviral medications that are effective against those viruses. Talk to your health care provider to find out more."

According to the health director in Wayne County, vaccines are the best way to prevent severe symptoms due to the flu.

"And the best way to protect your kids is by getting them and ourselves vaccinated," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Director and Director of Health, Human and Veterans Services.