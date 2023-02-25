Manhunt underway after suspect fires shots at Detroit police officers

A manhunt is underway after a suspect fired shots at Detroit police officers Saturday night.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Lyndon St & Bramell on the city's west side.

According to Detroit police, officers observed an armed man enter a car. They attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but someone inside the car fired shots at officers.

The suspect then led police on a chase until he bailed out on foot. Officers who were in pursuit were not injured and did not return fire, police said.

Police currently have a perimeter set up and are actively searching for the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5'9,185 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.

