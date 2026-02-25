2 men charged with murder after Inkster man found dead near Proud Lake

article

The Brief Two men are charged with murder after an Inkster man was found shot to death near Proud Lake last week. Andre Sontay Avant Jr. knew his alleged killers, Dshaun Hatton-Street and Stephan Shaw, authorities said. None of the men had connections to the area where Avant was found.



Two 19-year-old men are facing murder charges stemming from the death of an Inkster man who was found shot to death near Proud Lake in Commerce Township on Feb. 16.

Dshaun Omar Hatton-Street, of Romulus, and Stephan Larryl Shaw, of Taylor, are both charged with open murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Andre Sontay Avant Jr. A third person who was taken into custody has been released.

The backstory:

Avant was found dead by a person visiting the Proud Lake Recreation Area, an area that the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the suspects and victim did not have any connection to.

"From the moment this young man was discovered, our team was committed to uncovering the truth," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In just over a week, our team developed the information needed to make these arrests. I am proud of their work and their dedication to ensuring those responsible are brought before the court and held accountable."

Bouchard said Avant knew his alleged killers.

What's next:

Hatton-Street and Shaw, who do not have known criminal histories, were denied bond. They remain in the Oakland County Jail.

They are due back in court March 11 for a probable cause conference.