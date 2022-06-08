2 men found shot dead near east Detroit residence Wednesday morning

Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting Wednesday morning that left two men dead.

The homicide investigation has been ongoing for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive.

While no one has been arrested, there is ample evidence of the shooting, including approximately a dozen bullet holes sprayed around the property in the 19000 block of St. Aubin Street.

Neighbors told FOX 2 the shooting did wake them up, but many didn't realize how the gunfire was before seeing the scene.

Police had little to confirm in the way of an investigation, other than the deaths of two victims.

It was one of many shootings that police responded to overnight.

No other details were provided.