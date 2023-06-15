2 men in 2009 Waterford Township murder await sentencing after new information reignited investigation

article

More than 13 years after a man was murdered during a Waterford Township robbery, his killers are awaiting sentencing.

Edward Barnes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Tuesday. He'll be sentenced Aug. 1. Another suspect in the case, Maurice Hobson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and will be sentenced June 26.

Ruben Guttierrez, Jr., was murdered inside his bedroom on Nov. 11, 2009.

According to police, Guttierrez lived with his parents in a room that was a converted garage that had a separate entrance from the rest of the home. The family was all home the day of the crime, but the next day, he was still in his room.

After not seeing or hearing from him throughout the night and into the day, his father went into the room and found him not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators said he had been shot three times with a high-powered rifle. Investigators believe the motive of the crime was robbery.

Barnes and Hobson were identified as potential suspects but not enough evidence was found to charge the men.

New information in November 2019 reignited the investigation. More interviews were done and evidence was collected. On March 30, 2020, warrants were issued for both men.

Barnes was already in custody and in prison on unrelated charges. He'll be arraigned in the future. Hobson had been paroled in December after serving time on an unrelated charge.