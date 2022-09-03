2-month-old found safe after being hidden in Macomb County woods by father

A 2-month-old girl was found safe after being hidden in the woods by her father in Macomb County.

Troopers were dispatched to Coon Creek Road in Armada, Twp, for a welfare check on a 23-year-old male with a history of drug use.

Police say they were advised the 23-year-old man took his 2-month-old daughter, hid her somewhere in the woods, and fled the area.

Troopers were able to locate the missing infant. The child was transported to a local hospital as a precaution but appeared in good health, police said.

State police canine units are tracking the area for the male suspect. No further information was provided by the police.

READ MORE: Police: 19-year-old arrested, mom and man killed in Harper Woods home