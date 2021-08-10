2 of the 3 shot during Detroit motel gunfight arrested, 2 more suspects in custody

The Detroit Police Department said 2 of the 3 people shot at a Detroit motel were arrested after an apparent fight between a couple escalated into a gunfight. They also said 3 more suspects were arrested.

Police said two of the men who had been hospitalized in the shooting, ages 22 and 24, were arrested and are still hospitalized in temporary serious condition. Additionally, two men, ages 28 and 21, and a woman, 26, were also arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, is still in the hospital with critical injuries.

Preliminary information from police say the woman and her boyfriend got into an argument and it escalated and she called her brothers. The two men who were arrested are the brothers of the woman

After they arrived, police said the boyfriend came out shooting and struck one of the brothers. The other brother, who is driving a red Dodge Ram drove it into the boyfriend and pinned him against the wall.

More gunfire spilled from the scene.

At one point, according to police, a brother gets the boyfriend's gun and shoots him.

From there, the two brothers hop in a different car and travel to the hospital on Greenfield and Eight Mile when they get into an accident with a Southfield police car. The boyfriend ended up in a different hospital.

As per police protocol, the series of events reported is preliminary information and is subject to change.

There were deputies from Oak Park, Southfield, and Detroit all at the scene.