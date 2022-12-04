2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit.

Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

One of the victims was shot multiple times and was listed in critical condition. A second person was also shot and listed in temp—serious condition.

Police say It is unknown if the second victim was an innocent bystander or involved in the altercation.

The suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

