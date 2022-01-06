2 sisters shot and killed in Wayne apartment remembered as 'really good people'

Two sisters were murdered - shot and killed at the Lara Apartments in Wayne, near Merriman and Michigan Avenue.

"It's a shock to everybody in the whole neighborhood," said Keith Elliott, the apartment manager. "They were both really good people. I had no problems, no quarrels with anything they've ever done."



On Wednesday night – gunshots were heard in the apartment, then a flood of police.



"Completely lit up the whole street - it was like daylight," he said. "Michigan State Police and city of Wayne (police)."



"I was scared to even come out this morning," said Kevin Flagg, neighbor. "I was scared to come out because I don't know if they caught him."

Flagg and other neighbors say that they heard arguing often from the sister’s apartment and police have been called, but never anything like this.



As of Thursday evening, Wayne police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody.

The apartment manager says he’s working to assure his tenants they are safe.



"I'm just taking it minute-by-minute, day-by-day at this point," he said.



FOX 2 has reached out to Wayne police multiple times, especially for information on who the suspect is. But, they have not given any information.

