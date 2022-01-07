Police searching for suspect after Wayne double murder; vehicle found abandoned in Ypsilanti Township

article

Police have released information about the suspect they are looking for after a double murder Wednesday in Wayne.

READ: Sisters murdered at Wayne apartment

Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, is accused of killing two women around 9:15 p.m. at Lara Apartments in the 3300 block of Niagara Street.

According to police, Greer had been dating one of the victims, 30-year-old Dominique Parchman, for several years. A fight Wednesday night escalated into Greer allegedly shooting Parchman and her sister, 18-year-old Shyanna Hall multiple times.

Parchman died at the scene and Hall later died at a hospital.

Police said Greer fled the scene near Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road in a 2006 Dodge Charger. That car was found abandoned near Michigan Avenue and Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti Township.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information that leads to Greer.

Greer is Black, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a thick, dark-colored winter coat, black winter hat, and jeans.

Tips can be called in to the Marshals at 313-202-6458 or Wayne police at 734-721-1598. Tips can also be emailed to fcarter@cityofwayne.com.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has been created to pay for the victims' funerals. You can donate here.