2 suspects connected to alleged Royal Oak Township carjacking arrested following Detroit police chase

Michigan State Police say two men suspected of a carjacking in Royal Oak Township last week were arrested following a chase late Sunday morning.

Detroit police officers observed the suspected stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop before eventually crashing.

Three people in the car, 2 men and 1 woman, fled the scene. All three were arrested.

The carjacking the males are connected with happened Friday in an AutoZone parking lot in Royal Oak Township.

According to state police, the victim said two men approached him as he was getting in his car when they told him to get out. One had a handgun during the incident.

The vehicle is a blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The suspects were next observed Sunday around 11:45 a.m. when they fled police attempting a traffic stop. They fled southbound on the Lodge before heading eastbound on I-94.

State police are working with Detroit police to conduct interviews and gather evidence to identify the two males as the suspects.

A report will be submitted to the prosecution for review.