2 women sexually assaulted while walking in Ann Arbor; police investigating if assaults are linked

Two women were recently sexually assaulted while walking in Ann Arbor, police said.

The first incident happened Sunday around 4:25 p.m. A 25-year-old woman was walking on Nielson Court toward Maiden Lane when someone in a four-door sedan pulled up next to her and stopped. A male exited the vehicle and blocked her path on the sidewalk, police said. The victim told police that the man groped her and then pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her and touching himself.

The victim ran away from the suspect and was not injured. The suspect is described as a male with short curly hair.

Then around 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old victim was walking to a bus stop in the area of Lake Lila Drive near Plymouth Road when someone in a white or silver four-door sedan drove past her, stopped, and backed up.

A man got out of the car and tried to grab her. He groped her and tried to pull her to his car before the victim broke free and escaped, police said. She described the suspect as a man around 20-30 years old. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a medium build, and has a full dark-colored beard. He was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police are investigating whether the assaults are linked.

If you have information, contact police at 734-794-6920 or email Det. Quinn at jquinn@a2gov.org or Det. Marshall at gmarshall@a2gov.org.