2-year-old recovered after kidnapping from Royal Oak Township home; two in custody

Michigan State Police say a 2-year-old who was taken from his mom's home in Royal Oak Township has been recovered.

Legacee Moore was forcibly taken by his father early Tuesday morning after an argument between Glen Moore and the toddler's mother. Legacee is currently going through a medical evaluation.

Both Glen Moore and another 25-year-old man are in custody following an investigation by police, state law enforcement said Tuesday.

An endangered missing child alert was issued after the child was taken around 2:45 a.m. from his home on Glen Lodge Street in Royal Oak Township.

Glen Moore, Legacee's biological father, was believed to be highly intoxicated when he entered the home. Police say he was allowed inside to talk to the child's mother.

At some point, a fight started and the suspect took the child from his room and fled the location.

Glen was seen leaving in a four-door vehicle that was black in color that had another male inside it.

The most recent update came from police at 7:49 a.m.