Detroit police seize $2.3 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 people during 2-day violent crime crackdown

A violent crime crackdown in Detroit led to the seizure of $2.3 million worth of drugs, arrests, and impounded vehicles.

Police launched the two-day-long initiative, called Operation Saniyah, after an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her grandmother's home June 4.

While the drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, that number doesn't include suspected fentanyl that was also found. Once tested and confirmed that it is fentanyl, the narcotic street value bumps up to $4.5 million.

During the crackdown, police made 782 traffic stops. They recovered three vehicles, impounded 44 vehicles, arrested 85 people, recovered 22 weapons, and issued 1,297 tickets.