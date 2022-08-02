2-year-old girl, man hurt in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting

article

A 2-year-old girl and a man were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southwest Detroit.

Police said the child was in a vehicle with three adults in the area of Witt and Lawndale streets when a silver Jeep pulled up beside the vehicle and started shooting. The shooter fled.

The girl was hit in the side, while a 55-year-old man who was working on his car nearby was also hit by a stray bullet, police said. Both the child and man are in temporary serious condition.

Police said the girl's father was one of the adults in the vehicle. It isn't clear who the other adults were. Police also noted that it appears like a targeted shooting, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video near the scene.