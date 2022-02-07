2-year-old shoots himself with gun on Detroit's east side, expected to recover

A 2-year-old boy was shot in an accident after finding a firearm inside a home on Detroit's east side Monday night.

The child was on a bed while an unregistered firearm owned by his mother was under the bed. Detroit Police Chief James White said that somehow the child got under the bed and shot himself with the gun.

"The baby finds the gun, discharges the weapon into his hand (and the shot) goes through his hand into his shoulder - just inches from his head.

"Thank God that baby is going to be okay. He is in stable condition and listed as temp. serious."

The accident occurred inside a home on the 8200 block of Traverse Street. White said it is another example of an unnecessary tragedy.

"We have to have responsible gun ownership," White said, adding that the mother will likely be facing charges, and that her boyfriend who is a CPL holder and was over at the time, will be investigated as well.