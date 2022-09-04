20-year-old man killed after being ejected during crash on Woodward Ave.

A driver is dead, and his passenger is hospitalized following a crash in Pontiac Sunday morning.

Police say Brody Thompson, 20, of Brown City, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street at around 1:45 a.m when the crash occurred.

MORE: Police investigating after decomposed body found in alley

"Thompson failed to negotiate the curve, and the vehicle left the road after striking a curb. The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before entering a private yard where the vehicle overturned," Oakland County Sheriffs said in a news release.

Police say Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the vehicle came to rest on top of him. He was killed in the crash.

An 18-year-old female passenger from Brown City was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. She was also not wearing her seatbelt, police said.

"Alcohol use and speed are believed to be factors in the crash," police said.

The incident remained under investigation.

