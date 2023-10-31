20-year-old Michigan woman sentenced to 22+ years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

article

A Michigan woman is in prison following a drunk driving crash last year that killed a man.

Maygan Pitonyak, 20, was sentenced earlier this month to 270-720 months, with credit for 238 days time served. She also must pay more than $68,000 in restitution.

Pitonyak and five other people, who were all under 21, were drinking at a St. Clair County bar on Dec. 17, 2022. Authorities said the group left in two pickup trucks driven by Pitonyak and a teen.

While on Capac Road, one of the drivers tried to pass the other truck, but the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled. Three people were ejected in the crash, and a man later died from his injuries.

Pitonyak pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death.