2024 NFL Draft in Detroit: NFL releases this year's hats

article

Today marks one month from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, starting downtown on April 25 - and the new team hats have been released.

Fanatics posted online the New Era 2024 NFL Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Graphite hats showing the team logo in graphite outlined by team colors.

On the right side of the hat, a localized unique team saying and state outline are featured.

The Lions hat shows the State of Michigan with a stars and stripes design and the "One Pride" saying.

Sayings on other teams include "Da Bears" for Chicago, "Rise Up" for Atlanta, "Bills Mafia" for Buffalo, etc.

The hats retail for about $38.99, although no fitted versions have been released yet.

>Read more on the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit here.

A Detroit Lions New Era 2024 NFL Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Black - features the Lions logo in color.

A Detroit Lions New Era 2024 NFL Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat - Blue - is the same design with the entire hat Honolulu blue and has a logo in color.

Detroit to get its own Hollywood-inspired sign prior to NFL draft

NFL Draft 2024: Detroit vendors excited for temporary spots on Woodward

Downtown Detroit undergoing multiple upgrades ahead of NFL Draft

The other three models are Low Profile Trucker 9FIFTY Snapback Hats. One comes in "Graphite" the second in black with a colorized logo and the third entirely in color - all with a mesh top, for the same price.