2024 NFL Draft in Detroit preview includes business collaboration, event location details

The clock ticking down to the NFL Draft in Detroit now reads 150 days as the city gears up for one of the largest events its hosted in years.

In the works for five years, Detroit will play home to the 2024 Draft when it kicks off in April. The big event arrives as both the city and its Lions are in the midst of resurgences of their own.

But whereas previous drafts in Kansas City and Las Vegas put on impressive and well-coordinated events, Mayor Mike Duggan said Detroit hopes to go even further.

"They were nice, but were held far from the business community. We are trying something far more challenging," he said Monday morning at Ford Field. "We'll hold it in the heart of downtown. Businesses will be apart of it."

At a preview event held at Lions' home field, major state and city leaders as well as representatives from the business community added more momentum to the draft, which will take place April 25-27.

While the main event will be held in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, the Detroit Sports Commission and Visit Detroit which have partnered with a coalition of other parties, hope to include as much of the city as it can.

One way they're envisioning that objective is making the event free to everyone.

"The draft is just the beginning," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Not just for the players landing on their first professional football teams, "but also the beginning of a reimagination of how people understand and experience the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan."

Along with Gilchrist were business leaders overseeing collaboration with small businesses, Detroit Police running security, and Wayne County officials assisting with the logistics. There will also be an effort to include some of the city's youths.

More details about the big event are expected after the new year.