22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run crash in Oakland County

Police are searching for a driver that fatally struck a Shelby Township man early Sunday morning and fled.

The crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Rochester

Road when he was fatally struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, described by a witness as a female of Asian descent, fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a BMW 300 series model between 2012-2019,

possibly white.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.