22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run crash in Oakland County
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a driver that fatally struck a Shelby Township man early Sunday morning and fled.
The crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township.
Benjamin Kable, 22, was a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Rochester
Road when he was fatally struck by a southbound vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, described by a witness as a female of Asian descent, fled the scene after the crash, police said.
Police say the vehicle is believed to be a BMW 300 series model between 2012-2019,
possibly white.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.