A woman was killed in a house fire in Warren on Sunday.

The fire broke out just after midnight at a house on the 29000 block of Moulin Avenue.

READ MORE: 6 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed

Officials say a 67-year-old woman was pulled from a back bedroom. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.