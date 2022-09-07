22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur

A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield.

A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.

"We were awoken to police banging on our door at 2:30 in the morning to let us know our son was a gunshot victim and was being rushed into emergency surgery," Paul Schultz said.

The shooting severed an artery in Justin's leg and broke his femur.

"I should be taking my son to ball games, buying him a pop doing that type of thing. Instead, I'm buying my son bedside commodes and learning how to pack a gunshot wound," Schultz said. "He is a fighter, and we will see how he comes out on the other side of this."

Three suspects were arrested. One was caught in Canton, while the other two were found in Detroit.

Calvin Griffin, 18, the alleged shooter, is being held without bond, while Joaquin Kennedy, 18, and Kanye Hunter-Spencer, 18, are being held on $2 million bonds.

Griffin was charged with carjacking, felony firearm, and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.

Kennedy and Hunter-Spencer were both charged with carjacking and felony firearm.

"If you commit a crime in Southfield or anywhere else in Oakland County, you will be held accountable," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

The case was solved by the Oakland County Auto Theft Task Force, a joint effort to solve these types of crimes.

"He's got a problem. It's my problem. If I have gear, it's his gear. We are team players," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.