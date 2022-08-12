$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit

article

Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit.

Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18.

Police said that there were no bullet holes on the outside of the truck, so it appears whoever shot him was inside the truck with Najor. Police believe Najor was likely trying to escape the shooter.

"It looks like it lost control, went up to the curb, went through some low-hanging branches and hit a light pole, knocking (it) out completely before resting in a vacant lot," said Capt. Michael Dicicco, of the sixth precinct.

Due to the amount of blood that was found on the scene, police believe the suspect was also injured in the incident.

"(The victim) had some sort of altercation," Dicicco said. "There is blood on the driver and the passenger side of the vehicle, so we are fairly certain another person was in the vehicle with him."

Up to a $22,500 reward is offered for information. A reward of $2,500 will be provided for a tip that leads to an arrest, while $20,000 will be paid after the suspect is convicted.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips to Crime Stoppers.