24-year-old shot and killed Saturday morning, Detroit police investigating

A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday morning on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department said that the victim was fatally shot by an unknown suspect around 9:45a.m. in the 16500 block of Schaefer Hwy.

Police said the circumstances of the crime are currently unknown and encourage the suspect to turn himself in.

The male is possibly in his 20's and described with a medium build, short hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.