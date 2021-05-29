UPDATE: 26-year-old woman dead after being shot near Mt. Elliott and Davison

article

UPDATE: The victim has been announced deceased.

According to Detroit police, around 4:20 pm on Saturday near Mt. Elliott and Davison, a 26-year-old woman was shot.

Police say she was riding in the passenger seat in a Chevy Malibu when an unknown suspect in a black truck or SUV fired shots, hitting her.

She was transported to the hospital by police and has succumbed to her injuries, police say.

Police say they are still investigating this crime. If you or anyone has information about this incident, please call Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140.