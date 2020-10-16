28-year-old man charged with murder, drunk driving after 6-year-old killed in crash in Waterford

article

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Waterford left a 6-year-old dead and her father seriously injured in the hospital.

Trevor Duncan has been charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 14 around 4:30 p.m. at Highland and Airport roads and involved four vehicles.

Police in Waterford say the suspect crashed his 2016 Hyundai Sonata into the back of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Inside the Equinox were a man and his 6-year-old daughter. Their vehicle was hit so hard that it hit the one in front of them, a Ford Fusion, driven by the man's wife and the girl's mother.

The 6-year-old girl was killed. We're told her father is still seriously injured and in the hospital right now.

The fourth vehicle in another lane was also hit in the crash. That woman and her daughter were not hurt.

Police say moments before the crash happened, they were getting calls about a Sonata driving recklessly in the area. The violent crash was captured on surveillance video.

"It was like a bomb had gone off," said the woman in the fourth vehicle who witnessed the crash, Elizabeth Nestor. "It did shake our van a little bit. There was some smoke and parts all over the place and squealing tires."

It's not known if Duncan was seriously hurt in the crash.

He was arraigned on the charges Friday and his bond was set at $1 million.

He's due in court again later this month.