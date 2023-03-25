29-year-old Oak Park woman killed after crash involving box truck

An Oak Park woman was killed after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Rochester Road and Predmore Road in Oakland Township.

Police say Joy Turnbore, 29, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey westbound on Predmore Road when she pulled in front of a 2022 Hino box truck heading northbound on Rochester Road.

There is a stop sign on Predmore Road, although it is unknown at this time whether the driver stopped, police said.

Turnbore was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was driven by a 34-year-old Saint Clair Shores resident, and there was one passenger, a 32-year-old resident of Center Line.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The truck driver was not injured. Police say the drivers and the passenger were all wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

