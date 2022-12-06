$2K reward offered after 22-year-old woman murdered in Pontiac

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the murder of a Pontiac woman over the weekend.

Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, 22, was found lying on a sidewalk near a home in the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. in Pontiac just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother said she had been home before she was killed, but for some reason, she left.

Ikiyonna Goans

"A man or somebody lured her out of the house, gave her false hopes and dreams - and she went for it," Martha Goans said.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.