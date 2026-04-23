3 additional suspects found guilty in murder of Pontiac marijuana business owner

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The Brief Three remaining suspects in the murder of a Pontiac business owner have been found guilty by a jury today. Sam Simko, the co-owner of a marijuana grow business in Pontiac, was shot and killed in a robbery last year. William Creasy, Scott Brown, Christopher Matacia were found guilty today by verdict.



Three additional suspects were found guilty in the murder of a Pontiac business owner guilty on Thursday.

Dig deeper:

William Creasy, Scott Brown, Christopher Matacia were accused of killing Pontiac businessman Sam Simko in 2025.

On Thursday all three were found guilty of one count of homicide first degree murder and armed robbery.

On Tuesday a jury found the shooter, Deonte Prophett, guilty on all charges.

The four men are alleged to have murdered Simko, a 66-year-old Commerce Township resident and co-owner of a marijuana grow business in Pontiac, during an armed robbery.

One of the men, Creasy, was let in by Simko and as he was leaving it's alleged he held the door open for Prophett who was armed, and Brown, who barged in wearing masks and gloves.

Once inside, they fatally shot the victim, zip-tied him and put a bag over his head. There was not any cash inside the store at the time, but Bouchard says the three then stole about 50 pounds of marijuana.

The backstory:

It is believed Simko originally met one of the suspects at the Ann Arbor Hash Bash. Creasy at some point, arranged a meeting at the business.

Video footage at Simko’s business showed a Buick Lacrosse used in the crime, was registered to Creasy in Cincinnati, Ohio and that Creasy rented a Ford Expedition which was used in the murder, in Cincinnati the day of the murder, investigators said.

Creasy and Brown were arrested in Cincinnati on January 14, 2025. Prophett was arrested in Cincinnati on January 15, 2025. They were eventually extradited to Michigan for the case.

A .45 caliber gun was recovered which investigators believe was used at the scene of the murder.