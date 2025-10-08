3 charged in connection with string of Dodge Ram infotainment system thefts in Macomb County

article

Three men accused of targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks to steal their infotainment systems are now facing charges for a string of thefts in Macomb County.

Brandon Redd, 26, of Belleville, Alante Smith, 27, of Detroit, and Bernard Woodward, 23, also of Detroit, were arraigned in St. Clair Shores on Monday on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise.

They are also accused of unspecified auto-related thefts, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

Infotainment systems from Rams became a hot target of thieves this year around Metro Detroit. In August, the Macomb Auto Theft Squad said that in six months it had investigated 87 reports of infotainment systems being stolen from the pickups, with some trucks being hit more than once.

These systems not only control entertainment – they control heating, cooling, and more. And they are pricey. Replacing one could cost you $3,000 to $4,000.

"After diligent investigation, law enforcement has dismantled a criminal enterprise targeting vehicle infotainment systems. These thefts disrupted the lives of victims and threatened the sense of safety in our community," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "We are committed not only to holding these individuals accountable but also to sending a clear message. We will not tolerate organized crime, and we will take every action to protect residents from being preyed upon."

Big picture view:

Macomb County isn't the only area that has seen a spike in Ram infotainment system thefts recently.

In August, at least five Ram trucks had the systems stolen out of them in a single night in Royal Oak.

What's next:

Redd and Smith’s bonds were set at $100,000 cash/surety, while Woodward was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

The men are due back in court Oct. 21 for a probable cause conference, and again Oct. 24 for their preliminary examinations.