3 in custody after Oakland County deputy shot to death in Detroit

Police caught three suspects shortly after an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Saturday night while following a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Bradley Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force, was part of the office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called in after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights earlier in the day.

Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

"It was an ambush," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The sheriff said Detroit police and Michigan State Police quickly responded to the area and set up a perimeter to catch three people. The suspects have not been identified.

During a press conference Sunday, Bouchard thanked Detroit police and MSP, adding that DPD Chief James White called him within minutes of the shooting.

White released a statement later in the day, offering condolences to those who knew Reckling, who was a father of three with another child on the way.

An investigation is ongoing.

Donations to help Reckling's family can be made here.