3 hurt after ATV driver pulls in front of truck in Oakland County

Three people riding an ATV were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon in Oakland County.

Police said the ATV driver turned left from Houghton Trail in front of a pickup truck headed north on Bird in Groveland Township at 5:20 p.m. The ATV driver is believed to be at fault, police said.

The ATV driver was trapped in the vehicle and was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital, where they are in serious condition. They are being treated for a broken leg and internal injuries.

The passenger of the ATV was also taken to Ascension Genesys and is in serious condition with a possible broken leg, broken pelvis, and possible other injuries.

The rider in the bed of the ATV received lacerations to the knee and eye and was taken to McLaren Pontiac, where they are in serious condition.

All the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The truck driver was not hurt.