3 injured by gunfire during two separate shooting incidents in Detroit early Wednesday

Detroit police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of three individuals on a west Detroit street early Wednesday morning.

Two men and one woman were injured by gunfire in the 6800 block of Minock, just south of Warren Avenue and several blocks west of the Southfield Freeway.

A public information officer confirmed the shooting incidents were connected to another case on Crescent Street in the 14200 block, which is about two miles north of the Minock shooting.

Police also said the victims are not cooperating with the police.

All three showed up at different hospitals.

An investigation continues into the shooting.

The police did not release any more details.