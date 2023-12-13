3 Metro Detroit Corewell hospitals limit pediatric unit visitors due to rise in respiratory illnesses

Corewell Health is implementing visitor limits at its pediatric units at three Beaumont hospitals due to an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Young patients at the hospitals at the Dearborn, Royal Oak, and Troy hospitals are only allowed to have two visitors at the bedside during the day and one visitor overnight.

This applies to patients who are 21 and younger and in the pediatric centers or emergency departments.

Corewell says these restrictions are due to a high number of pediatric admissions and an increase in respiratory illnesses in the community.