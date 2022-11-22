3 suspects sought in Henry Ford HS ambush • Detroit LGBT targeted after nightclub shooting • World Cup upset

Two students were both struck in a drive-by shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit Monday afternoon in what police say is a targeted attack.

Chief James White said the injuries were not life-threatening, however, but victims were struck twice during the attack. Three suspects are now sought in the ambush.

"We know who we're looking for," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The incident happened after school was dismissed at about 3:40 p.m. Monday. A police lieutenant who was at the school at the time as is customary during dismissal heard the gun shots. White said he rushed over to the victim and found a 16-year-old student with two gunshot wounds.

The second student was found further down the street. They also had been struck twice.

"He rushed over to what appears to … a gunshot victim, a 16-year-old suffering from at least two gunshot wounds," White said. "Down the street from this location, a few yards up, is another gunshot victim, suffering from two gunshots.

In the early hours of the investigation, police were already certain they knew who they were looking for and White expects an arrest soon. It's unclear if they are students also at the school.

"We are looking for three African-American males possibly all three wearing masks," White said. "No one else is at risk it appears to be an isolated incident, (a result) of a conflict that groups were having.

A witness told FOX 2 that she saw a white van flee the scene after the shooting.

"We heard gunshots, we dropped low," said neighbor Tiffany Butler. "We went to window and heard tires and a white van taking off and some students running around. I let one young man in, so he could call his parents he was shaken up really bad. it happened in front of him.

"I looked and saw what I believe was the grandmother's car, they pulled him out of it and laid him on the ground. And he was shot up pretty bad."

LGBT Detroit targeted after Colorado nightclub shooting

On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted.

Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties, kabob skewers, surgical gloves, and garbage that were strewn across the property. Kwabena said their signs were also defaced with red and yellow tape and it's clear what's happening.

The nonprofit is one of North America's largest Blac-founded LGBT+ groups. Kwabena said no one was physically harmed, but the emotional impact has left everyone on edge. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is openly gay, says the easy access to high-powered assault rifles and political rhetoric both feed the violent discourse

"It just takes one or two knuckleheads to make life very hard - and they can't win. Too many people have done great work for us to advance - and we're going to sit in that advancement," Kwabena said.

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic.

According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.

"Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different," says Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX. "Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the holiday weekend.

"Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic."

Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn adding $80M expansion

The Bavarian Inn Lodge water park in Frankenmuth is getting a massive expansion. More than 20 new attractions are planned, including more water slides, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar for adults. When it's done, the indoor water park will be more than 140,000 square feet.

The $80 million expansion project begins Dec. 13, with plans to open in spring 2024. Some attractions will open in late fall 2023.

"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth."

According to Zehnder, there will be no disruptions to the Family Fun Center, banquet center, hotel rooms, and existing water park amenities.

Detroit City Council voting on DDOT Paratransit Tuesday

Detroit's transportation department is working to build a new transit center that will make use easier for disabled customers that take advantage of the on-demand service. On Tuesday, the city council is planning to vote on contracts that connect Detroit to the services it wants to provide.

Under a new $49 million contract, DDOT will oversee the new paratransit model instead of outsourcing it to a private company. It's already hired employees needed to run the new system.

Transdev, who is the current provider for transit options in Detroit, will no longer be responsible for providing direct service. Instead, they will be in charge of insurance coverage, training, and administrative functions.

Instead, much of the contract will be used to purchase transportation services from three subcontractors underneath Transdev: Big Star, LLC, Moe Transportation, and Delray United Action Council.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

More moderate temperatures are expected Tuesday as Southeast Michigan hovers in the mid-40s for a second straight day. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds as well.

What else we're watching

AAA is doing its Tow to Go campaign again where it will offer to tow a driver's car within a 10 mile radius if the driver is too inebriated to drive. The phone number for the service, which runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday (855) 286-9246 Several groups are helping donate Thanksgiving meals to families in need. The law firm Goodman Acker is providing 500 meals to Detroiters while the Michigan State Police are partnering with Kroger to donate food to 200 families around central and Southeast Michigan. Ford plans to unveil a "powerful new parade float" in Detroit Tuesday when the automaker's philanthropy arm debuts its own themed-float. What kind of impact did Michigan's nonpartisan redistricting commission have on the 2022 midterms? According to AP review of the election: a lot It's not just the president that pardons turkeys these days. Gretchen Whitmer got to pardon her own turkey too. His name? Mitch E. Gander

Saudi Arabia shocks world in upset of Argentina

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis the win. Argentina took an early lead with a 10th-minute penalty by Messi.

The Argentina loss rivals other World Cup upsets like Senegal's 1-0 win over titleholder France in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States beating England by the same score in 1950.