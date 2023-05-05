3 women, including 2 Detroit police officers, accused of breaking into another officer's home

Three women, including two Detroit police officers, are accused of breaking into another officer's home, destroying the home, and stealing items.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office alleges that the three broke into the victim's Roseville home on April 11 and trashed it.

Officer Brianna Cabano, 29, of Auburn Hills, is charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000-$20,000, and larceny in a building.

Officer Dayna Sears, 21, of Southfield, is charged with second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000-$20,000, larceny in a building, and accessory after the fact.

Colleen Compton, 29, of Warren, was charged with second-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000-$20,000, and larceny in a building.

All three women received $5,000 personal bonds.

"As prosecutors, it is our duty to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their profession or position of authority. The crime of home invasion is a serious offense and the fact that the defendants in this case are police officers only amplifies the severity of their actions. We will pursue justice with the utmost integrity and impartiality, ensuring that the law is upheld and justice is served for the victims of this crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.