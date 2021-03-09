3-year-old boy shot by a sibling expected to recover; police say parents were at work

A 3-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon in an accident, but is expected to recover, Detroit police say.

It happened when he was home alone with his two siblings - a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Their parents were at work.

"Small children with weapons at home that should not have been left unattended," said Capt. Kimberly Blackwell, Detroit police.

One of the children, authorities aren't sure which one, got a hold of a gun and it went off. A single bullet hit the 3-year-old.

"It's very upsetting whether you are a parent or not, this affects you," Blackwell said. "Because these are our children, these our are babies, and we have to protect them."

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 19000 block of Omira near I-75 and Seven Mile.

Advertisement

Investigators aren't saying where the toddler was shot because he is a minor, however, they did tell us he was last listed in stable condition and that he was conscious and alert when police and medics arrived.

But authorities say this is a tragedy that could have easily been prevented.

"What we need to do is put these weapons up, we need to make them safe, take them with you, do whatever you can do to protect our kids," Blackwell said.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office is reviewing the case and will determine if any charges will be filed against the parents.

Police stand outside the home on Omira where the boy shot.

Meanwhile, DPD is urging people to swing by any one of the precincts and pick up a gun lock for free, without any paperwork, no questions asked.