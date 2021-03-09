3-year-old child shot by toddler at Detroit home

article

A 3-year-old boy was shot by another toddler Tuesday afternoon at a house in Detroit, police said.

According to police, a toddler was playing with a gun at a home in the 19000 block of Omira when the 3-year-old was accidentally shot.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time, but police said he was alert.

Police said an older sibling around the age of 13 was home at the time of the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving a child shooting another child in Detroit on Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after his 10-year-old cousin accidentally shot him while playing with a gun at a home in the 19400 block of Justine Street.

Police are urging gun owners to visit any of the department's precincts to get a free gun lock to help prevent tragedies like these shootings.