Boy finds gun in Detroit home, accidentally shoots 13-year-old cousin

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after his cousin accidentally shot him in Detroit on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the child’s 10-year-old cousin found a gun inside a home in the 19400 block of Justine Street around 12:50 p.m. and accidentally shot the boy while playing with the weapon.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was also at the home at the time of the shooting. He was uninjured.

According to police, no adults were home.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is the second shooting involving a child shooting another child in Detroit on Tuesday. A 3-year-old boy was shot by another toddler at a home in the 19000 block of Omira.

Police are urging gun owners to visit any of the department's precincts to get a free gun lock to help prevent tragedies like these shootings.