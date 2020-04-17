3-year-old girl dies day after Detroit fire, cause ruled electrical

article

A 3-year-old girl who was caught inside of what Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell called a 'hellacious fire', has died according to her father.

The little girl was one of five children taken to the hospital after their home on Otsego caught fire in Detroit early Thursday morning. The 3-year-old girl was in critical condition all day Thursday after being transported and going into cardiac arrest. Her father told FOX 2 on Friday that she died.

"It was a hellacious fire," Fornell said on Thursday. "The one child is in critical condition, a 3-year-old, and it's not good."

According to the fire department, the electrical fire has been ruled an accident. The fire department also said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

It's not known how badly the other children were injured in Thursday's fire.

Also transported was a 10-year-old male, a 9-year-old male, a 6-year-old male, and a 5-year-old female who suffered from smoke inhalation. They were all taken to the Children's Hospital.