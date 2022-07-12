3-year-old girl shoots self with mother's handgun outside Flint gas station
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old child got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot herself Friday in Flint, police said.
Police said the child and an older sibling were left inside a vehicle outside the Sunoco in the 1300 block of Court Street around 5 p.m. while her mother went inside. The girl found her mother's upholstered handgun inside the vehicle and shot herself in the hand.
She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and her mother took her to Hurley Medical Center for treatment.
The 29-year-old mother was arrested on child abuse and firearms-related charges.
Anyone with information about this or any violent crime, is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Chris Kane 810-240-2995 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.