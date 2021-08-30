Detroit father charged after 5-year-old shoots self in head with unsecured gun

A Detroit father is facing multiple charges after his son allegedly got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot himself Thursday.

Officials said the 5-year-old boy found the gun inside a home in the 12970 block of Pelkey Street around 1:40 p.m. and shot himself in the side of the head. The child survived and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

James Curtis Hill Jr., 53, is charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession, two counts of felony firearm, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of heroin.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Gun locks are given away for free at any Detroit police precinct. Police Chief James White reminded Detroiters about the free locks after a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself last month.

"I'll deliver it, I'll drop the gun lock off at your house. Just call the precinct and say, ‘I need a gun lock, I don't have a ride. We'll get it to you,’" he said after that shooting.