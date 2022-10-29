30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills

A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning.

The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said.

Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger in the backseat attempted to choke the driver.

MORE: Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police

The driver was able to stop the truck in an area off M-59 and near the on-ramp onto M-59 from Adams Road.

The driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, and Ratliff got out of the truck and fled.

Moments later, Ratliff was struck by a second vehicle on M-59, about 100 feet from the truck, police said. Police are searching for an Audi an7 vehicle. The Audi of unknown color is believed to be model year 2017-2019.

The backseat passenger, a 41-year-old Metamora man, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a felonious assault charge on Monday. Police say the suspect identified himself as Ratliff’s boyfriend.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954.

