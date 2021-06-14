31-year-old man stabbed in Detroit bar in first week of city's crowd control efforts

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in a Detroit business early Sunday morning after a fight broke out inside.

The victim was discovered after security broke up the fight between multiple people. The man was in critical condition, according to the most recent update on Sunday.

The stabbing occurred during the interim police chief's inaugural weekend of bolstered policing and crowd control efforts that were intended to reduce crime in the city on the weekends.

The stabbing happened at a bar called Mix on Beaubien Street, blocks away from Greektown.

Around 1:20 a.m., a fight broke out inside the bar that required security to separate those involved. Security also called Detroit police inside to render aid after discovering one of the people involved in the fight had been stabbed.

"Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, officers transported the victim themselves to a local hospital for treatment…" read a release from Detroit police.

The incident is under investigation.

Interim Chief James White rolled out the department's five-point plan last week that called for more police on weekends working overtime, increased code enforcement to reduce noise, and increased policing of drag racing and drifting.

On Saturday, the plan went into effect and White was there to see it through.

"We're going to move as needed throughout the city, where the crowds do, we will go," White said.

But it can't just be police doing all the work to keep Detroit safe, community activist Malik Shabazz said.

"We've got to restore the hope, have to restore the love, we need young people to get up, stand up, and get involved," Shabazz, "we have to do it in education, in the churches, we have to do it in the womb. It starts at the point of conception."

The community involvement element of White's initiative was on full display when he announced his plan. Several religious and community leaders that want to reduce gun violence and keep kids safe attended the press conference.