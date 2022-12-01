35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

article

Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University.

Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school.

From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback and more, the collection is full of hot rods, rare cars, and well-kept gems.

1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Photo: The Michael And Dianne Morey Collection)

"The cars have been a large part of our lives, and each tells a story," the Moreys said in a statement. "It’s time for these cars to write a new chapter, and support young men and women who want to work hard, build something of their own, and positively influence the communities they call home. Northwood University is a special place, filled with wonderful students, and we are thrilled to support their mission."

The auction will be held at Mecum’s Kissimmee Auction in Florida on Jan. 6, 2023. You can bid on cars in person, online, or by phone.

1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX (Photo: The Michael And Dianne Morey Collection)

Northwood University will utilize up to $1,000,000 of the cash proceeds from the auto auction to enhance the campus experience and build upon recent campus improvements dedicated earlier this year in May.

The remaining proceeds will be used to build a scholarship and endowment fund supporting Northwood University’s free-enterprise mission.

"We are incredibly grateful to Michael and Dianne for this extraordinary gift, which will be used to enhance our Midland campus, create scholarship opportunities, and build the university’s endowment for future students," said Northwood President Kent MacDonald.

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup (Photo: The Michael And Dianne Morey Collection)

Northwood plans to keep a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette to display on campus.

"We are very pleased to showcase this classic Corvette on campus as a reminder of the Morey’s generosity and American innovation, while using the vehicle throughout the year to support our mission to develop future leaders of global economic and social progress," said Justin Marshall, the chief development and engagement officer for Northwood University. "The Morey’s are stellar examples of how ingenuity, persistence and dedication pave the way for success in a free-market society."

1970 Dodge Challenger RT (Photo: The Michael And Dianne Morey Collection)

The Moreys built the Model 100 Brush Bandit, a 12-inch capacity disc-style wood chipper, in the 1980s. That invention led to the creation of Bandit Industries, an employee-owned company that is 725 strong.